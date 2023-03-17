WENATCHEE — When the wind picks up and it becomes a blustery day — that's when Miketo Zook, Wenatchee, heads outside.

230318-newslocal-kiter 01.jpg
Miketo Zook, Wenatchee, flies a stunt kite on the top of a knoll at Walla Walla Point Park Wednesday. Zook says he has flown the maneuverable kites since 2007. "It's an addiction," he says. 

He picks up a few of the 15 kites he owns and heads for one of his favorite spots to get them in the air.

230318-newslocal-kiter 02.jpg
Sunshine catches Miketo Zook's sunglasses as he flies a stunt kite at Walla Walla Point Park Wednesday. By pulling the left and right strings attached to that side of the kite, he can move it either direction or have it flip around in loops.
230318-newslocal-kiter 03.jpg
Oops, Miketo Zook's kite hits a tree at Walla Walla Point Park Wednesday, but it's a temporary setback, as he had it free within seconds.


