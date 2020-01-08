Every gardener knows the challenge of trying to keep weeds from overtaking their lawn and garden. While all weeds are obnoxious, not all are noxious, or at least not legally so.
State law defines a noxious weed as a “plant that when established is highly destructive, competitive, or difficult to control by cultural or chemical practices.” A noxious weed can be either terrestrial or aquatic.
To control the spread of these weeds, the Legislature created a state Noxious Weed Control Board and authorized counties to establish their own weed boards. Chelan County has a weed board, but Douglas County does not. Instead, it has a Weed Management Task Force.
The state board has created a statewide noxious weed list that you can find on their website, nwcb.wa.gov. Noxious weeds are divided into three classes: A, B and C.
Class A weeds are newly introduced species into Washington and therefore are relatively rare. The goal is to completely eradicate them. Because landowners have a legal obligation to eradicate Class A weeds on their property, it is important to learn what those weeds are and be able to identify them.
Because Class B weeds are widespread in only certain parts of the state; the goal with them is to prevent their spread into new areas and to control them in established areas. Check out the Chelan County Noxious Weed Board’s website at https://wwrld.us/noxweed to find out what Class B weeds landowners have a duty to control. The law defines control as preventing "the dispersal of all propagating parts capable of forming a new plant, including seeds.” In other words, don’t let it reproduce.
Class C weeds are spread throughout the state or have an impact on agriculture. Although the state weed board doesn’t require owners to control these weeds, county weed boards might if they believe the weeds threaten agriculture or natural resources. Therefore, it’s important to check the Chelan County Weed Board’s website to see if any weeds on your property are on their list.
Another list created under the state Noxious Weed Law is the plant quarantine list. Maintained by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), this list contains plants that can’t be transported, bought, sold or offered for sale in the state. In addition, it is illegal to sell, offer for sale or distribute seed packets, flower seed blends or wildflower mixes of these plants. Check the WSDA website at agr.wa.gov to view their list. The state weed control board has posted on its website pictures of quarantined weeds with information that can help you identify whether the weed in your yard or garden is on the list. This is particularly helpful when you don’t know the name of the weed.
If you fail to meet your legal obligation to eradicate or control listed noxious weeds on your property after you have been notified to do so, the county weed board can enter your property or hire someone to control them and bill you or they may issue a monetary penalty of up to $1,000. The bill for controlling the weeds constitutes a lien on your property. Failure to pay the penalty is a misdemeanor.
If you have any concerns about plants on your property that may be on the state or county’s noxious weed list or quarantine list, contact your county weed board. The people there are knowledgeable and, because part of their responsibility is to educate the public about noxious weeds, they are often able to visit your property to help you identify noxious weeds and make suggestions for eradicating or controlling them.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Casey Leigh is one of four columnists featured.