WENATCHEE — Animal control is looking for a husky-like dog after it reportedly attacked a woman and her small dog Thursday in Wenatchee.
The incident occurred on the corner of Kittitas and Stevens streets at about 9:30 p.m., according to a Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control press release. The attacking dog is believed to have been with two children.
It is unknown where the husky-like dog went after the attack, according to the release.
Animal control is asking for anyone with information on the attack to contact them at (509) 888-7283.