Editor’s note: This article discusses suicidal impulses. If you are in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (800) 273-8255 or the Chelan-Douglas Crisis Hotline (509) 662-7105.
“It’s just somewhere to lay your head while you’re really hoping to die, without really wanting to do it,” he said. “It’s that state of hopelessness where you want to die, but you’re not willing to take the measures to make sure that you do. So, you just do everything you can.”
Addictions to everything from drugs and alcohol to gambling left Powell living on the streets of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee for about a year and a half. He’d also experienced homelessness on the west side of the state.
Two years ago, Powell went to the Gospel House emergency shelter operated by Lighthouse Christian Ministries. From there, he underwent substance abuse treatment and spent a year at the Mission House, Lighthouse’s clean and sober group home for men.
“I’ve been out on my own for a little over a year,” he said. “I rent a really nice basement apartment. I’m employable now. On the 15th of this month I have two years clean and sober. My kids are back in my life. My grandkids are in my life.”
Powell again slept outside Friday night, but this time it was for a cause: Lighthouse’s annual Night in a Box. He made a tent and also spoke at the event about his experiences.
Night in a Box started in December 2012 when Lighthouse was trying to raise money for the Gospel House, which opened in February 2013.
This year, the goal was to raise $15,000 toward the ministry’s goal of buying the Grace House, a transitional shelter in East Wenatchee for women and children.
About 75 people signed up for Friday's event in the ministry’s parking lot on Columbia Street. Not everyone who attends signs up, though, said Lighthouse board member Bart Tilly.
This was Powell's third year participating.
“I told myself when I came into the ministry that I was going to do whatever I had to do from that point forward to not only not have to live homeless myself but to help anyone that was living homeless,” he said, adding, “I need to be that walking testimony that they see that life’s changed.”
Along with money, Tilly said the event raises awareness and builds community.
“It’s a way to kind of show solidarity for our brothers and sisters who, for one reason or another, that’s the situation they find themselves in,” he said.
Tilly was one of four men who participated in the first Night in a Box.
“It’s miserable. It’s not fun,” he said. “I don’t look forward to the terrible night’s sleep, but what it is does … is it grounds you. There’s something about having a terrible night’s sleep that really puts perspective on how fortunate we are. We do this the week before Thanksgiving for a reason, to kind of get our hearts in the right place as we enter into the holidays.”
People brought their own boxes, blankets and layers of clothing to prepare for a night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. The Women’s Service League of NCW served dinner, and Café Mela donated coffee.
Wenatchee resident Cameron Collings took his daughters, 8-year-old Makaylin and 5-year-old Coralee. This was their first time, though only he and the older girl were actually spending the whole night.
“Just the sense of community is a big one,” Collings said of his reasons for participating. “Being able to support a local ministry and helping (my daughters) to be aware that there are people with needs that they don’t always recognize or are exposed to.”