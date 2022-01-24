Victor Estrada with the Women’s Resource Center, left, shares a laugh with Ty and Shy while taking down their information under the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge during the 2020 Point in Time Count. Ty and Shy, who gave just their first names, said they’d each been homeless for years. This year's Point in Time Count has been pushed to February due to COVID concerns.
WENATCHEE — A statewide survey of homeless populations has been pushed to February due to COVID concerns.
Point in Time Counts, conducted each January, are required by the state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Douglas and Chelan counties have historically conducted a joint count and began a summer Point in Time Count in 2021 to better understand the homeless populations needs year round.
During a Point in Time Count, HUD staff and volunteers tally the number of persons staying in temporary housing programs or places not meant for human habitation. The tallies are then used to determine federal funding allocations.
The local Point in Time Count will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 24 at Link Transit’s Columbia Station. Volunteers and service providers will send outreach teams across Chelan and Douglas counties to connect with individuals and gain an understanding of their situation and provide resources to them.
Those interested in volunteering or with a business or nonprofit that would like to host an informational table at the event can email Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County Housing Program coordinator, at sasha.sleiman@co.chelan.wa.us.
