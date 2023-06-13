FISH LAKE — Two Chelan County ballot measures related to the Chiwawa Mosquito District approved in the 2022 general election are no longer recognized by the county Monday due to "inadvertent anomalies."
The measures passed with more than 70% approval, and the general election was certified by Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor, on Nov. 29, 2022.
But on Monday, the measures were undone through resolutions and a letter to the Washington Secretary of State.
The letter was approved by the Chelan County commissioners and explains that the board does not "recognize" the mosquito district formed by the two propositions due to "inadvertent anomalies with the public notice and hearing process" preceding Resolution 2022-062.
Mosquito control districts are special purpose districts meant to prevent disease by killing mosquitoes, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington.
Chiwawa Mosquito Proposition 1 established the mosquito district and Proposition 2 passed the levy — a levy of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — to fund this district.
Three other mosquito districts exist in Chelan County — one in the Brae Burn area of Leavenworth, another in the city of Leavenworth, and another in Chelan. An elected board of trustees who live in each area oversee mosquito districts.
The commissioners were made aware of the "anomalies" by the board's clerk, said Jill FitzSimmons in an email. According to the letter, any "omissions were not known to relevant public officials until after the election."
Resolution 2022-062 was signed by the commissioners June 28, 2022 placing the two measures on the Chelan County 2022 general election ballot. The resolution states that a public hearing took place on April 25, 2022 to consider a petition to form a mosquito district.
But Andrea Walheim, the mosquito district's board president, said in a 2022 lawsuit that no such public hearing ever occurred.
Walheim filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court Nov. 16, 2022 alleging that the county did not comply public notice requirements regarding Resolution 2022-062 along with other "proper procedures."
She claimed that the resolution in June did not collect any signatures, didn't publish a public notice and didn't hold a public hearing. In a response to the lawsuit filed in February 2023, the county denied that Resolution 2022-062 was adopted without public hearing or comment.
The Chiwawa Mosquito District was officially formed in 2020 by ballot measure, but its funding measure did not pass, meaning the measure would have to back to the ballot.
