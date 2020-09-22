WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is offering up another large chunk of industrial space in Downtown Wenatchee for redevelopment.
Port commissioners on Tuesday approved a request for proposals for the 1.2-acre property on the corner of Yakima and Columbia streets. The parcel has around 20,000 square feet of former fruit storage space in two buildings.
They're three of 11 buildings the port purchased from Lineage Logistics for $4.5 million in 2019. The port purchased the campus with the intent to divide up the property and sell it back to the private sector for redevelopment.
The first three buildings were offered up in May and the port is working through the process of selling them to S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics for a multi-use family activity center.
The two new buildings are expected to be advertised to possible buyers in early October, according to board meeting documents. Selection of the purchaser could happen in late November and the sale could close in spring 2021.
The port plans to list the buildings at a minimum sales price of $1.2 million, roughly $60 per square foot of interior space.