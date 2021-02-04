SPOKANE — An almost four-year argument over a small access road in East Wenatchee appears settled.
Douglas County and the Wenatchee Reclamation District have contested the road near Baker Avenue since 2017 when reclamation district employees attempting to access a canal found the road blocked by a retention pond.
The state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Douglas County must restore the road because it did not notify the reclamation district of its intentions to build the pond in 2016.
The reclamation district is a gravity flow system of open canals, tunnels and inverted siphons that serves 9,000 water users from Dryden to Rock Island. Reclamation staff have used the access road for more than a century.
The county posted a notice on both ends of the road stating its intent to vacate the land and build the retention pond, and also published a notice in the newspaper. It did not, however, specifically notify the reclamation district of its plans.
The reclamation district in June 2018 filed a lawsuit in Grant County Superior Court against Douglas County demanding it restore the road. The case was transferred in November 2018 to Douglas County Superior Court and on Jan. 24 visiting Judge Henry Rawson ruled in favor of the reclamation district.
The county appealed the ruling, but on Monday appellate Judge Kevin Korsmo ruled in favor of the reclamation district.
“...the County knew that WRD had both a canal and the Canal Road on the opposite side of the property and, thus, some interest in the greater plot,” Korsmo wrote. He added, “Here, the original 1907 easement expressly granted WRD predecessor a right-of-way across the property, thus establishing the right to cross the land to service the canal.”