Sharon Jurgens, East Wenatchee, dances with Wenatchee Applearian Bryan Campbell as the Apple Blossom float drives by at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. "I love dancing," said Jurgens. Campbell continued his dance moves down Orondo Street while escorting the float. For more photographs, see a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
Nataly Plasceatia with Ballet Sol y Luna of Quincy, spins and dances to music with her group in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
You could call them the year of salt (blonds) and the year of pepper (brunettes) as the 2020 and 2021 royalty pose for a photograph in front of the floats before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. From left are 2020 princesses Kaia St. John, Kelly Norland, queen Tess Sparks, 2021 queen Brooke Perez, and princesses Kamryn Fowler and Kody Richards.
Isabella Ahrens isn't thrilled at the job she got roped into by her cousin, Appleatchee Riders Queen Alexis Shoults, as she cleans up after Shoults' horse while the Moses Lake High School marching band overtakes her during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her sister, Alaina helps by pulling the cart. The two live in California and are visiting relatives in the area.
Spectator turned volunteer, Chris McCarrell, Wenatchee, pushes the Stemilt Growers entry along Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. McCarrell, an auto mechanic by trade, said the old truck stalled out in front of him and he jumped up from the crowd to help. "I think it's not getting enough gas to the carburetor," he suggested. The truck sputtered to a start down the hill but died again.
"I've lost my brakes," says Kristin Logge on roller skates in the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center entry in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her husband, David Logge came to her rescue and helped her down the inclines of the parade route.
World photo/Don Seabrook A helpful father, Josh Goodman, Wenatchee, carries his daughter's purple pony in the Sport Gymnastics entry at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
WENATCHEE — It might have the shortest parade in recent Apple Blossom history with around 92 mostly local entries, but no one seemed to care. After more than a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, people were just happy to be outside with good weather enjoying a parade on Saturday.
There was no 2020 Apple Blossom parade so this 2021 Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade was a welcome sight indeed as community members lined the route along Orondo Avenue.
Because there was no parade in 2020, the 2020 Apple Blossom royalty was included in the parade this year.
“I’m excited we have been able to be included in the parade today because we didn’t get to last year. I’m really excited everyone is being inclusive in allowing us to tag along on their year. I’m happy to be here this year,” said 2020 Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks, who just finished her first year at CWU, where she played soccer.
The 2021 Apple Blossom Queen Brooke Perez said she loves including the 2020 royalty in this year’s parade.
“They have just been so fun. Queen Tess has made this so awesome to get to know. She’s such a beautiful person. I’m glad that we can share this experience together,” Perez said, noting she can’t believe the parade is actually happening this year.
For many of the parade participants, this is their first parade of the year. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz thinks this might be one of the first festivals in the Northwest, which he said is “pretty cool.”
He said it was a close call to make this year’s festival happen.
“Are we going to be able to do this in a way that makes sense? Our timing was perfect. Congratulations to Darci (Christoferson) and the board of the Apple Blossom Festival. Thanks to the Health District for giving us the approval to do it this way. So far, it’s been a great week and I'm looking forward to the weekend,” Kuntz said
This is the first parade for the Portland Rose Festival and Royal Rosarians. The 2021 Royal Rosarian Prime Minister Korrie Hockendorf said they were very excited to be in Wenatchee.
She said they are always happy to bring their float and have a wonderful time, but last year was hard due to the pandemic.
“We have a small contingent of about 20 Rosarians that are here today. We’re just really happy to participate in the parade. We wish the best for the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival this year,” Hockendorf said.
Another annual participant is the Leavenworth Float, which this year featured the familiar Gustav onion dome and Alpenhorn players. Scott Bradshaw, the 2019 Royal Bavarian Kanzler, said this is their first parade and they are excited about it.
Bradshaw said they are hoping to go to five or six parades this year.
Nita Paine and Arlene Jones represented 2020 Grand Marshals from the Music Theater of Wenatchee. Riding behind them was the cast of the new show, "MaMa Mia," directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood.
“Those guys (the Atwoods) deserve a huge medal for everything they’ve gone through to get this musical together. It’s Sept. 15-25 at the PAC,” Paine said of the "Mama Mia" show.
Alison Syria of Wenatchee said she’s been coming to the parade every year since she’s been a little girl. She especially likes watching the marching bands since she is a former member of the Wenatchee Golden Apple Band.
“I thought it was fun especially after not having Apple Blossom for a year. It was a nice community event with everybody coming out to enjoy the festival,” Syria said. “The community aspect was neat.”
The Spokane Lilac Festival was well represented at the Apple Blossom Festival. It was their first parade of the year. Dan Verheul, the 2021-22 president of the Lilac Festival, said it has been a challenging year.
The Lilac Festival is a scholarship program, he said, so they were still able to have a court last year and scholarships, but they were not able to get out into the community to do the things they wanted to do. Still, they are excited about this year.
“We have about six parades we are planning on going to. We’re looking forward to each and every one of them. This is the first time this float has been out. It’s been in the making for two year since we’ve been doing nothing but working,” Verheul said. “We are excited to get this out and excited to be here in Wenatchee at the Apple Blossom Festival.”
Lilac Festival Queen Julia said she is happy to get out.
“All of our court members are so excited to be able to go out and be part of the community especially after all the last year has brought,” Queen Julia said. “This is our first parade so it is the trail run for it all but we’re so excited and thrilled to be out here and thankful.”
Charlotte Allen has been in Wenatchee for 41 years and never missed a parade until last year. Or rather, the parade missed her, Allen said, with a chuckle.
Allen thought the parade was good, though not as good as some years.
“It was really nice and nice to see so many people turned out for it. That’s what makes a parade, the people that watch it. You have to hand it to Darci to pull this off. They do it every year, except last year. They are a great group,” Allen said.
World photo/Don Seabrook You could call them the year of salt (blonds) and the year of pepper (brunettes) as the 2020 and 2021 royalty pose for a photograph in front of the floats before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. From left are 2020 princesses Kaia St. John, Kelly Norland, queen Tess Sparks, 2021 queen Brooke Perez, and princesses Kamryn Fowler and Kody Richards.
World photo/Don Seabrook Lisa Miller with the Chelan County Fair puts the head of Gary, the new chicken mascot for the fair, on a volunteer before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Princess Kelly Norland a member of the 2020 royalty, sings the National Anthem before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Isaiah Hetterle with the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band plays with his group as they travel down Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Arlene Jones, Music Theater of Wenatchee matriarch, travels down the parade route. The group is the Grand Marshal of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Sharon Jurgens, East Wenatchee, dances with Wenatchee Applearian Bryan Campbell as the Apple Blossom float drives by at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. "I love dancing," said Jurgens. Campbell continued his dance moves down Orondo Street while escorting the float.
World photo/Don Seabrook Spectator turned volunteer, Chris McCarrell, Wenatchee, pushes the Stemilt Growers entry along Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. McCarrell, an auto mechanic by trade, said the old truck stalled out in front of him and he jumped up from the crowd to help. "I think it's not getting enough gas to the carburetor," he suggested. The truck sputtered to a start down the hill but died again.
World photo/Don Seabrook "I've lost my brakes," says Kristin Logge on roller skates in the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center entry in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her husband, David Logge came to her rescue and helped her down the inclines of the parade route.
World photo/Don Seabrook Dan VerHeul, president of the Spokane Lilac Festival, tries to fix a movable but not moving bear in front of the float as it travels down Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Isabella Ahrens isn't thrilled at the job she got roped into by her cousin, Appleatchee Riders Queen Alexis Shoults, as she cleans up after Shoults' horse while the Moses Lake High School marching band overtakes her during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her sister, Alaina helps by pulling the cart. The two live in California and are visiting relatives in the area.
World photo/Don Seabrook Connell float driver Chris Holtz keeps a steady hand on the steering wheel in his crumpled Abe Lincoln hat in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Veronica Blancas, Wenatchee, brings her own shade as she photographs the Wenatchee AppleSox mascot in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook A helpful father, Josh Goodman, Wenatchee, carries his daughter's purple pony in the Sport Gymnastics entry at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook A passenger in the Corvette cars entry throws candy to children on the sidewalks at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Manson Festival is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a float of history. They are driving by the Morris Building on Wenatchee Avenue with its own history, constructed 27 years earlier in 1894. They were entered in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Oroville royalty wave from their boat float to the song, "Surfin' USA" at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Nataly Plasceatia with Ballet Sol y Luna of Quincy, spins and dances to music with her group in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Smoke pours from the chimney of the house that fell on the Wicked Witch in Sunnyside's float themed, "No Place Like Home," as it travels in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Umbrellas provide shade from the sun for spectators and participants in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook You could call them the year of salt (blonds) and the year of pepper (brunettes) as the 2020 and 2021 royalty pose for a photograph in front of the floats before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. From left are 2020 princesses Kaia St. John, Kelly Norland, queen Tess Sparks, 2021 queen Brooke Perez, and princesses Kamryn Fowler and Kody Richards.
World photo/Don Seabrook Lisa Miller with the Chelan County Fair puts the head of Gary, the new chicken mascot for the fair, on a volunteer before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Princess Kelly Norland a member of the 2020 royalty, sings the National Anthem before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Isaiah Hetterle with the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band plays with his group as they travel down Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Arlene Jones, Music Theater of Wenatchee matriarch, travels down the parade route. The group is the Grand Marshal of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Sharon Jurgens, East Wenatchee, dances with Wenatchee Applearian Bryan Campbell as the Apple Blossom float drives by at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. "I love dancing," said Jurgens. Campbell continued his dance moves down Orondo Street while escorting the float.
World photo/Don Seabrook Spectator turned volunteer, Chris McCarrell, Wenatchee, pushes the Stemilt Growers entry along Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. McCarrell, an auto mechanic by trade, said the old truck stalled out in front of him and he jumped up from the crowd to help. "I think it's not getting enough gas to the carburetor," he suggested. The truck sputtered to a start down the hill but died again.
World photo/Don Seabrook "I've lost my brakes," says Kristin Logge on roller skates in the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center entry in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her husband, David Logge came to her rescue and helped her down the inclines of the parade route.
World photo/Don Seabrook Dan VerHeul, president of the Spokane Lilac Festival, tries to fix a movable but not moving bear in front of the float as it travels down Orondo Street in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Isabella Ahrens isn't thrilled at the job she got roped into by her cousin, Appleatchee Riders Queen Alexis Shoults, as she cleans up after Shoults' horse while the Moses Lake High School marching band overtakes her during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. Her sister, Alaina helps by pulling the cart. The two live in California and are visiting relatives in the area.
World photo/Don Seabrook Connell float driver Chris Holtz keeps a steady hand on the steering wheel in his crumpled Abe Lincoln hat in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Veronica Blancas, Wenatchee, brings her own shade as she photographs the Wenatchee AppleSox mascot in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook A helpful father, Josh Goodman, Wenatchee, carries his daughter's purple pony in the Sport Gymnastics entry at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook A passenger in the Corvette cars entry throws candy to children on the sidewalks at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Manson Festival is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a float of history. They are driving by the Morris Building on Wenatchee Avenue with its own history, constructed 27 years earlier in 1894. They were entered in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Oroville royalty wave from their boat float to the song, "Surfin' USA" at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Nataly Plasceatia with Ballet Sol y Luna of Quincy, spins and dances to music with her group in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Smoke pours from the chimney of the house that fell on the Wicked Witch in Sunnyside's float themed, "No Place Like Home," as it travels in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Umbrellas provide shade from the sun for spectators and participants in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Help us understand what you value in community conversations so we can make our digital offerings more useful. This survey will only take a few minutes to complete.
By taking the survey, you'll be entered into a drawing for one of three $100 gift cards to your choice of the following businesses: Hooked on Toys and Sporting Goods, Safeway/Albertsons, FredMeyer and Target.
WENATCHEE — The dental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation as providers in the valley and across the state financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic under new protocols and expectations. Read more