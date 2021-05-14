WENATCHEE — This year’s Apple Blossom carnival has found a new, temporary home at Lincoln Park. Its prior location, at the Town Toyota Center parking lot in 2019, is being used as a mass vaccination site.
The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved the use of Lincoln Park and “we’re very thrilled,” said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
Event dates for the Funtastic Shows Carnival are from June 4-13. It will open 3 p.m. on weekdays, noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.
The carnival is an Apple Blossom staple, featuring big and small rides, games and food vendors. Like nearly all other festival events, it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
It was definitely a process finding a space for the carnival this year, she said. "We love” this year's Lincoln Park location, she said.
No single-price wristbands for the carnival will be sold due to COVID-19 restrictions, she said. Eventgoers must buy ride and game tickets at the carnival.
Wristbands will most likely come back next year, she said. More information on 2021 Apple Blossom events can be found at appleblossom.org.