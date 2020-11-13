WENATCHEE — Two segments of the Washington State Apple Festival’s royalty selection process have been rescheduled.
The Top 10 speech process, originally slated for Jan. 12 and 13, will now take place Jan. 25 and 26, and the selection pageant, planned for Feb. 13, has been pushed back to Feb. 27.
“We were going through the process, hoping the high school-aged kids would be in school by that time, but that is not happening,” said festival administrator Darci Christoferson on Thursday.
Apple Blossom organizers have not yet decided on venues for the two events, Christoferson said, which is why tickets are not yet available for purchase. They’ll likely take place at either the Numerica Performing Arts Center or its traditional home at the Wenatchee High School auditorium.
“We just know we’re doing it and we will follow whatever guidelines are given to us at that time” Christoferson said.
Wherever it’s hosted, attendance will likely be limited to family and dignitaries, Christoferson said. She noted that NCWLife will air all parts of the selection processes, including the pageant.
The 2020 Apple Blossom festival was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions and, although organizers are moving forward with the 2021 festival, they’ve tweaked a few parts of the festival to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Christoferson said.
Narrowing down the Top 10 contestants is usually determined through a vote by a group of judges and high school students: 50% from the judges and 50% from the students. But this year 100% of the vote belongs to the judges because the students can’t assemble in one area, Christoferson said.
Judging will come from two parts: 15% from a “get to know you” session with the judges and contestants and 85% from speeches.
Selecting royalty remains the same with five guest judges — separate from the first batch of judges — representing 100% of the vote.
The 102nd festival, dubbed “Marching On, is scheduled for April 22 to May 2.