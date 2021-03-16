WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming back in 2021 with a festival planned later in the year than normal, June 3-13.
“The Apple Blossom Festival has always been a sign of new beginnings and our community is so ready for a new beginning and a celebration, and we are excited to give it to them,” said Festival Administrator, Darci Christoferson, via Tuesday press release.
Christoferson said, after meeting with the Chelan Douglas Health District, she felt it would be safe to march on with a June festival. She said the food vendors, arts and craft vendors, entertainers and volunteers are ready to do their thing.
The Chelan Douglas Health District will provide feedback to the planning committee on updated phase guidance for planning purposes, said Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies.
“Limited Apple Blossom events and activities will be contingent to our two-county recovery phase status and guidance provided by the Department of Health and the Governor’s office at the time of the events,” Davies said.
Davies said festival attendees will need to wear a mask, wash their hands, social distance and get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to open up and have events like Apple Blossom.
“Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so that we can bring back these important traditions,” he said.
Costco Art 4 Kidz applications are online now and will be displayed virtually throughout the Festival Dates.
For all updates and information go to www.appleblossom.org or go to the Apple Blossom App sponsored by Crunch Pak.
Planned Apple Blossom events include:
- May 13: Washington Trust Golf Tournament at Highland Golf Course
- June 3: Food Fair, Beer Garden and Entertainment at Memorial Park
- June 4-13: Funtastic Shows Carnival
- June 6: Pepsi Cola Youth Day at Memorial Park
- June 10: Community and All Service Club Luncheon at Wenatchee Convention Center
- June 11-13: Arts & Crafts Fair at Memorial Park
- June 12: Stemilt & Keyes Fibre Community Parade