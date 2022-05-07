Apple Blossom Grand Parade, a new and old family tradition

WENATCHEE — "Everyone likes a parade," said John Skoglun atop a 1966 Ford truck which had been repurposed — fitted with couches, a reclining chair and flagpole — for his family to enjoy the Saturday's 2022 Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade.
"It's a good way to get together," Skolgun added.
Skoglun, a Cashmere resident, bought the truck originally as a tractor and fruit hauler when he worked in the fruit industry 30 years ago. But now it brings family together when he and Don Stillman park the large, conspicuous truck along Orondo Street on the Super Plaza Jet's parking lot the second it closes, Skolgun said.
Stillman started the tradition, first parking pickups along the parade route, which has continued for 38 years, he said. With the addition of the truck and couches, they've made it a lot more homey, according to Stillman.
And after two years, the Apple Blossom Festival has started getting into its groove without COVID-19 restrictions hanging over the festivities.
The event began at 11 a.m. as scheduled despite a shooting that resulted in one person dead and a police officer wounded early Saturday morning at Living Hope Community Church about a block from the parade route.
"Nothing is new, we're back to normal," said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
The usual vendors were walking up and down the parade route selling toys and dolls. Cowboys yee-hawed on their horses, some danced to Mariachi music and the Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club hit wiffle balls across a moving net.
A bit past noon, there was a gap in the parade lineup lasting a couple minutes that some in the crowd took as a sign that the festivities were over.
The grand parade last year was held in June, combining entries from the Youth and grand parade due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Darci.
And even though the number of entrants is a bit lower than in 2019 — 116 versus 136 — Christoferson said on Friday she thought this could be one of the best grand parades.
Sergio Cordero, owner of Max Auto Sales, was celebrating Saturday's festivities with family and a hearty lunch of carne asada and hamburgers.
"We're here with family," he said in Spanish. "It's tradition to meet up here ... talk and enjoy time together. I love every part of the parade. Everyone plays their part and it's nice. Every person passing by put a lot of effort to make it happen and I'm grateful."
Esther Naranjo, the home's owner, said they've been getting together as a family as far back as she can remember. She's just thankful everything has gone well for them.
The Conner clan — father, mother and two daughters — moved from the Tri-Cities to East Wenatchee in late 2019 only to be met with COVID-19 pandemic and canceled 2020 parade the following year.
Photographs of the 2022 Washington State Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade Saturday, May 7, 2022.
But they were able to enjoy their first parade with an early start by competing in the Apple Blossom Run before watching many floats and bands.
Victoria Conner, an Eastmont Sophomore, said she enjoyed seeing her school's band in the parade.
James Conner said they had good things about the festival and it's been a great experience overall.
"It's been pretty awesome," he said.