WENATCHEE — “Marching On.” That’s the theme of the 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
“With the cancellation of the 2020 festival we want our sponsors, volunteers and community to know that we are moving forward and are prepared to deliver an amazing festival in 2021,” said Director General Brad Bozett.
The 25th annual fundraising auction will be Jan. 23, with the Royalty Selection Pageant on Feb. 13 and then the 2021 festival hosted from April 22 to May 2.
Applications are online at appleblossom.org for the royalty program, arts and crafts, marketing events, entertainment, food vendors, Youth Day, Youth Parade and Grand Parade.
Themed “Bloomin’ Fun in 101,” the 101st festival was canceled over COVID-19 concerns.