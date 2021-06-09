WENATCHEE — After a one-year hiatus, the chairs are coming back. And so is the parade. Orondo Avenue’s annual migration of portable seating will be followed Saturday by a parade lineup 95 entrees strong.
A pretty big turnout is expected at the Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade, said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom administrator. “I’m just excited it’s all happening.”
“The chairs are back and they never left,” she said. “The only time they left is when we didn’t have a festival.”
Last year’s Apple Blossom parade, which drew 120 entries, was one of many canceled events due to COVID-19.
This year’s parade combines the youth and grand parade entrees into one event, she said. There will be smaller group sizes headed down Orondo, fewer bands due to school being out and no running events at the parade.
But there will be floats and entries from across the valley rolling down the Avenue. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Triangle Park, go down Orondo, take a left on Wenatchee Avenue and end at Seventh Street.
Christoferson said she was shocked at the turnout for Apple Blossom events last weekend and is expecting “big crowds for sure” on Saturday.
“We definitely feel the love from everyone by having this festival,” she said. “We get a little bit of normalcy back and I think everybody’s just so excited about that.”
Apple Blossom royalty and dignitaries from 2020 will start the parade, followed by this year’s royalty, she said.
Those looking to grab a seat for the parade should keep in mind that event organizers will not be allowing seating along Memorial Park on Orondo due to food vendor lines.
Pre-parade and bleacher seating tickets can be purchased for $5 at appleblossom.org or at the door.