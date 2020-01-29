200109-newslocal-topten 02.jpg
Washington State Apple Blossom top 10 royalty candidates announced Wednesday night are, from left to right, front row; Wenatchee School District (W), Eastmont School District (E):

Aisha Mondragon (E), daughter of Mayra Mondragon; Carmen Valencia (W), daughter of Manuel and Maria Valencia; Abby Wilt (W), daughter of Bob and Jackie Wilt; Kaia St. John (W), daughter of Rebecca Tucker and Jake St. John; Chelsea Wickel (W), daughter of Steve and Lisa Wickel. In the back row: Kelly Norland (W), daughter of Erik and Kate Norland; Haley Gilman (E), daughter of Ken and Denise Gilman; Jessie Weber (E), daughter of Steven and Jackie Weber; Tess Sparks (E), daughter of Courtney and David Woods and David Sparks; Megan Lindell (E), daughter of Michelle and Andrew Campbell and Mike and Kristin Lindell.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom top 10 candidates will continue a 40-year tradition of handing out apples to the community before the pageant on Feb. 8.

On Saturday the candidates will visit Fred Meyer at 10:30 a.m., Costco at 11:30 a.m., the Wenatchee Valley Mall at 1 p.m. and at 2 p.m. they'll roam downtown Wenatchee and Pybus Public Market, according to a Tuesday press release from the festival. 

This year Crunch Pak is providing apples for the candidates to hand out. 

The festival's royalty selection pageant will be held Saturday Feb. 8. The 101st Apple Blossom Festival will run from April 23 to May 3.

