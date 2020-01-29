WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom top 10 candidates will continue a 40-year tradition of handing out apples to the community before the pageant on Feb. 8.
On Saturday the candidates will visit Fred Meyer at 10:30 a.m., Costco at 11:30 a.m., the Wenatchee Valley Mall at 1 p.m. and at 2 p.m. they'll roam downtown Wenatchee and Pybus Public Market, according to a Tuesday press release from the festival.
This year Crunch Pak is providing apples for the candidates to hand out.
The festival's royalty selection pageant will be held Saturday Feb. 8. The 101st Apple Blossom Festival will run from April 23 to May 3.