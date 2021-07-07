WENATCHEE — People interested in participating in the Apple Century Bike Ride can now sign up.
The 34th annual bike ride — organized by Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary — will take place Sept. 25, according to a news release from the service club. The bike ride features three distances: a 100-mile ride, a 50-mile ride and a 25-mile ride. People can register by going to wwrld.us/3yyqAoM.
The event did not take place last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ride is supported with water and food stations, as well as sag wagons or support vehicles, according to the news release. The route starts in Wenatchee and continues to Lake Wenatchee and then returns back to Wenatchee. The scenery includes the high sage desert, orchards, rivery valleys and ponderosa pine forests.
The ride begins and ends at Walla Walla Point Park, shelter No. 2.