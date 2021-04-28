WENATCHEE — Apples. A lot of them.
That was the scene spread across Highway 2/97 after 24 crates of apples fell off of a trailer Tuesday south of Orondo.
“Apple-geddon was yesterday,” said Washington State Patrol trooper John Bryant. The spill occurred just after 3 p.m. when a flat-bed truck driver lost control on the highway near milepost 136.
Driver Brenton Huwe, 54, of Richland, told troopers that he temporarily stopped paying attention when reaching for something while driving, said Bryant. Huwe then overcorrected, went off of the road and lost the apples.
No one was injured.
State Patrol closed the highway as they tried to scrape stray fruit off of the road, he said.
The closure opened for traffic intermittently and lasted from about 3:30-4:30 p.m., he said. Apples were getting smashed and the road might have been a little slippery.
The rest of the apples were to be cleaned up Wednesday, he said.
State Patrol cited Huwe for wheels off of the roadway.