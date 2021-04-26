WENATCHEE — Those interested in succeeding Doug Shae as the Chelan County Prosecutor are asked to apply with the Chelan County Republican Central Committee.
Shae on April 16 announced he’ll retire from the position he’s held since 2012 effective June 1.
The next county prosecutor will be selected by the Chelan County Commission, but candidates are nominated to the commission by the Chelan County Republican Central Committee. The prosecuting attorney is a political position and the party to whom the sitting prosecutor belongs has the right to make the nomination.
Candidates are asked to provide:
- Letter of interest
- Resume
- Background check
- Written responses to interview questions
To apply, contact Deanna Walter, vice chair of the committee, at (509) 679-9682 for additional information, submittal instructions and written interview questions. All information must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 3.