EAST WENATCHEE — The city is looking to fill the council seat vacated by new Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
Applications and resumes are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 29 to the Office of the Mayor, City of East Wenatchee, 271 Ninth St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Applications are available at wwrld.us/2G4Mmr3 or by calling 886-6103.
The person chosen would serve the remainder of Crawford’s term, which expires at the end of 2021.
To be eligible, applicants must have lived in the city of East Wenatchee for at least one year, be registered to vote and be able to attend council meetings at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Councilmembers also serve on various boards.