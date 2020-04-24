EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee police officer has been reinstated to the department after an arbitrator found a superior conducted a biased internal investigation that led to his termination.
Officer Tye Sheats was under investigation for using his personal cell phone in January 2019 to text a photo of blood alcohol content results from a DUI suspect to a group of officers who’d wagered an energy drink on what the results would be. The text was inadvertently sent to officers other than those present at the DUI stop.
Sheats was fired by the department in June 2019 after Assistant Chief Ray Coble concluded Sheats was dishonest during the investigation.
Sheats appealed the termination through his union, Teamsters Local 760. The issue was heard by arbitrator John Swanson who in February determined Sheats was not fired with just cause. Sheats was reinstated to the department shortly after.
“In this case, obvious bias and prejudice has been shown; conflict of witness testimony critical to the hearing has occurred and disparate treatment has been shown,” Swanson wrote in his decision.
Swanson said in his decision it appeared Coble was “out to get” Sheats, in part because Coble used evidence that pre-dated Sheats’ employment with the department. Sheats applied for employment with the Wenatchee Police Department in 2016 and during a polygraph admitted to several instances of dishonesty, the majority of which occurred before his law enforcement career. He did, however, admit to keeping a multi-tool removed from a motorist during a traffic stop in 2012 and to altering traffic stop statistics in 2016.
Coble also cited other instances of potential dishonesty, though none were substantiated by internal investigations.
And while the BAC text was in violation of department policy, it is a policy that the officers involved, including Sheats, had little knowledge of, and a violation that doesn’t warrant termination, Swanson wrote.
Swanson also wrote that Sheats use of a personal phone to text BAC results would “normally be subject to admonishment and training — not termination.”
He noted that Sheats’ punishment wasn’t consistent with discipline applied to other officers, particularly Officer Josh Virnig, who stayed on the job after pleading guilty in Chelan County District Court last September to disorderly conduct.
He added it appeared the wager was made as a joke and further explained that learning to assess BAC can be done for training purposes.
The union’s contention in this regard was that Sheats, the department’s field training officer, felt he should inform the group of the results, according to the decision.
Swanson also took issue with language used by Coble in a report regarding the DUI in which Coble wrote that Douglas County deputy “adamantly” said there was a wager at the traffic stop. Swanson said Coble’s use of “adamantly” was an embellishment of the deputy’s testimony.
“One thing is clear and that is Assistant Chief Coble’s intent to distort the details of this incident,” Swanson wrote.
Coble declined to comment.
Per the city’s labor agreement with Local 760, the arbitrator’s decision is final and binding, said union representative David Simmons.
“The city has done, especially the new administration, has moved very quickly to bring him back to work” Simmons said, adding, “And we appreciate everything they’ve done to do that.”
Simmons said the city could appeal Swanson’s decision, but Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the city will honor the arbitrator’s decision. Sheats was back on the job within a few weeks of Swanson’s Feb. 20 decision.
Internal investigations were a point of contention last year between the union and department administration, to include Coble, former Chief Randy Harrison and former Mayor Steve Lacy. The union felt the administration used investigations excessively to control and discipline officers.
Crawford said repairing relations with the police department has been a priority since she took office in January. Wenatchee’s former police chief, Tom Robbins, was hired as an interim chief following Harrison’s retirement. The city recently selected Rick Johnson, chief of patrol with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, to be its next permanent chief.
“This whole relationship with the police department … and the struggles that they’ve had was really a focus for me in hiring Rick Johnson as the next police chief and making sure that I chose someone that would help to resolve that and move the department out of that turmoil and build up on the police department moving forward,” Crawford said.
She’s optimistic the department will begin to stabilize after the tumultuous past 15 months.
“I think everyone’s just feeling really positive about the changes coming and Tye is one of those who seems to have a really positive attitude too and I’m looking forward to moving forward with this department,” Crawford said.