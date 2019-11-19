ARDENVOIR — An Ardenvoir man is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that left an 82-year-old man badly injured.
Authorities believe Hoang Tran, 48, was driving a Dodge pickup in the wrong lane Sunday on Entiat River Road when it collided with a passenger car, totalling both vehicles, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Witnesses told Chelan County deputies that Tran left the scene shortly after the collision.
The driver of the passenger car was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His condition was not immediately available Tuesday, although he gave Chelan County deputies a witness statement on Monday, the documents said.
Tran was contacted by deputies Monday at his home on Mad River Road in Ardenvoir. He told them he fled after the collision and hid from authorities in an orchard.
Tran was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.