WENATCHEE — An Ardenvoir man pleaded guilty Monday to a November hit and run collision that injured an 82-year-old man.
Hoang Tran, 48, was driving a Dodge pickup in the wrong lane on Entiat River Road on Nov. 17 when it collided with a passenger car, totalling both vehicles, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Tran left the scene and was arrested nearby after hiding from authorities in an orchard. The driver of the car was hospitalized.
Tran pleaded guilty Monday to felony hit and run. He was sentenced to three months confinement, of which two months and 10 days will be served on electronic home monitoring and 20 days will be spent in jail.