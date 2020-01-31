WENATCHEE — A car being stolen twice from the same Wenatchee home within the same week led to Thursday’s arrest of a Brewster man.
Dylan A. Rice, 28, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said the 1996 Honda Civic was first stolen Sunday after it was left running that morning. It was found Tuesday near Ninth Street and Wenatchee Avenue — without the keys.
The car was again stolen from the home Thursday, Reinfeld said, and police stopped the vehicle around 3:15 p.m. that day near Fourth Street and Princeton Avenue. Both Rice and his passenger were detained, but the passenger was released.
Reinfeld said most vehicle thefts the department investigates occur because the keys are left in the ignition, and there’s usually a spike in reports during the winter when people let their cars idle to warm up.
It’s one thing if you have a remote starter, Reinfeld said, but “if you’re using keys, do not do that. It’s a bad idea.”