EAST WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in connection to a March assault that sent one to a Seattle hospital
Investigators say Francisco Alonzo Lopez, 22, attacked a 23-year-old man in the early morning of March 29 outside an apartment building on the 1000 block of N. Devon Avenue in East Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The alleged victim told police he was attending a birthday party at the apartment when Lopez and a woman began arguing and then went outside, the affidavit said. He said he was attacked by Lopez after he followed and attempted to intervene.
He suffered a fractured skull and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He gave an interview with East Wenatchee police April 14 while at the hospital and identified Lopez as his assailant, the affidavit said.
Lopez was arrested Monday in East Wenatchee. He told police he shoved the alleged victim because he was “all up in my (expletive),” but denied further assault, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault.
A spokesman for Harborview said the victim has been released from their care.