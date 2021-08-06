WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Seattle man suspected in a shooting and robbery at a Wenatchee home.
Investigators say Donald Jeremy Brown on July 27 held four people at gunpoint, shot a 34-year-old man in the shoulder and stole a backpack containing at least $10,000, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Brown was charged Wednesday in Superior court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Detectives with the Wenatchee Police Department reviewed security footage that appears to show Brown about 10:35 p.m. entering a garage on the 1300 block of Montana Court, pointing a gun at a man and then punching him in the face, the affidavit said. A 35-year-old man is shown entering the garage from a kitchen who is then also punched in the face by Brown.
One person offered Brown a watch and another offered a wallet, but both were discarded by Brown, according to the affidavit. Brown allegedly demanded “the real money” and then, as Brown was looking through the backpack containing cash, the shooting victim attempted to tackle Brown.
Police say the footage showed Brown maintained his balance and shot the victim in the shoulder, the affidavit said. Brown allegedly fled with the money.
Witnesses later identified Brown to police with Facebook photos. The shooting victim’s brother told police he’d briefly met Brown before and that Brown’s profile appeared in his “suggested friends” list, the affidavit said. The shooting victim told police the profile matched the person who shot him.
Authorities on Wednesday issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest. As of Friday evening, he had not been arrested.
