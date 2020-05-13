WENATCHEE — Garry Arseneault brought his background in municipal finance and investment banking to a citizens advisory panel the Chelan County PUD formed in 2007.
He sat on the board for two years, and a PUD employee later suggested he run for board commissioner. He was elected to his first six-year term in November 2014 and now serves as board president.
“When I became a commissioner, we still had $1 billion in debt,” he said. “After 5.5 years as commissioner, today the PUD has less than $500 million. We’re actually $473 million in debt. We have $524 million in cash in the bank. We are rebuilding both of our hydro projects and so far all the turbines and everything that we’re rebuilding, we’re paying cash out of pocket.”
Arseneault serves District 1, which covers Wenatchee’s downtown core and stretches south to Malaga and Mission Ridge.
He said he’s running for re-election this fall because there’s still much to accomplish. He believes his past experience as a partner in a finance firm and then owning an investment banking firm are assets to the board.
“Even though we’ve had great financial years, the last couple of years, we are now seeing a squeeze in the wholesale energy markets,” he said. “I think it’s important to have somebody with a financial background who understands municipal finance and municipal debt to guide us forward through this next phase.”
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the PUD is waiving late fees and won’t shut off service for people with difficulty paying their bills if they make arrangements.
The PUD has also postponed rate increases, initially set to go into effect in June, until December.
“I believe that I represent probably the poorest district in the county, and I believe there has to be a champion for my district,” Arseneault said. “These kinds of programs, these kinds of things that we were quick and early to do really focus on the needs of the poorest district within the county. They’re probably most impacted by maybe losing their job or not having a paycheck for two weeks. We need to keep focused on what can we do to help these folks.”
Candidate filing started Monday and runs through Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had signed up to run against Arseneault.