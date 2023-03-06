I appreciate the people in our midst who have developed a capacity for both resilience and forgiveness — making the most of setbacks, growing from failures and choosing to believe the best in other people when their mistakes or failures cause harm.

We would all move through life with greater joy by letting go of anger and choosing to pursue justice with grace and a sense of fairness.

Timpe on vacation.jpg

Terri Timpe (photo provided)
Timpe's totaled Honda.jpg

Terri Timpe's crunched Honda (photo provided)


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?