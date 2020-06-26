WENATCHEE — After 25 years of bringing sculptures into Wenatchee, Art on the Avenues is giving away ownership of their artwork to the city of Wenatchee.
With the move, effective Tuesday, means Wenatchee will own and take care of the Art on the Avenues artworks found throughout town.
“We just turned the page to a new chapter,” said Art on the Avenues president and founder Adele Wolford. “One that I’m hoping will be a very long book.”
The city will take over responsibility for sculpture maintenance and care, she said. “We’re all in it together .. I think it’s pretty nice.”
Art on the Avenues will be giving the city ownership of 42 additional artworks already in town, she said.
Some of the art pieces the city has already bought, others have been purchased by individuals.
Woldford said Art on the Avenues was created for the community, families and children, as well as for art education. It is, she said, “for everybody.”
The donations to the city are not “a way to get out,” rather, the shift was just 25 years in the making, she said.
Art on the Avenues really has changed the community here, she said. It has also positively helped tourism, downtown and definitely helped the Art Walk.
Installing those sculptures around the city was a very wonderful thing to do, “I’m glad I donated my life to that,” she said.
After all the donations are finalized, no more new sculptures from Art on the Avenues will be placed in town. But, the ones already here will be taken care of forever, or, at least until the city of Wenatchee is no more.
The one exception is a new art piece already scheduled to arrive. The statue will be placed near the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Its installation is delayed due COVID-19.
Aside from bringing dozens of sculptures into Wenatchee, Wolford also opened a program, Beauty of Bronze, aimed at helping young minds explore their own creativity. This is where the organzation will focus its efforts: art education for children.
The annual program tours students around local sculptures, helps them to sketch artwork and, most notably, lets them cast their own bronze sculptures. Student artwork is then shared and displayed during a First Friday.
Art needs to be expressed to the youth, she said. Those youth then take it home to their families who get educated by their own children.
With a shift in focus, also comes a shift in name. Pat Whitfield, Art on the Avenues vice president, said the group is now renamed to Wenatchee’s Art on the Avenues: Beauty of Bronze.
On one end, it is sad to see the part of the effort end, she said. But the hopeful part is that the organization will still be giving students opportunities to create. The focus is going to be on the children.
David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director, said the city pretty consistently buys one sculpture a year and plans to keep bringing in new artwork. “We’re just continuing what they’ve started,” he said.
The city has been working with Art on the Avenues, assisting with statue cleaning for a long time, he said. Taking on the responsibility of caring for more sculptures is not a huge change.
There will be one city employee trained on maintenance who takes care of the artwork, he said. Other staffers or interns will also help out.
In addition to city workers, community members can help care for the sculptures as a part of a local program. Groups or families can temporarily “adopt” a statue, keeping an eye on it to make sure the artwork stays in good condition.
The sculptures help keep the Wenatchee community vibrant, he said. “You can’t say enough about the work that Art on the Avenues has done.”
Looking forward, the city has plans to add sculptures to Memorial Park downtown as well as expand artwork to Washington and Pioneer parks, he said.