Amazon in Eastern Oregon

An Amazon data center can be seen behind a myriad of power lines outside of Boardman, Ore., on July 12. When Amazon and its data centers arrived in Boardman, it brought big economic upside to the rural community, but not without a cost.

 Oregon.live/Dave Killen

The electrical utility serving Morrow County once had some of the cleanest power in the state.

Drawing mostly on nearby hydroelectric projects on the Columbia River, power sold by the Umatilla Electric Cooperative emitted just 3% as much carbon as the statewide average.