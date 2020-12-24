WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee Valley cold-weather shelter is expected to open in early January, about a month later than last year and as overnight temperatures have already dipped into the 20s.
The delay in getting a shelter was caused by COVID-19 complications, said Glen DeVries, Wenatchee Community Development director. The challenge was “the ability to find a location given the pandemic,” he said.
As city and nonprofit officials work to get the shelter open, firefighters have been called to several warming fires in the past week. Those calls included one early Wednesday in a parking lot by the Salvation Army where a small group of people burned cardboard to keep warm and a fire that got out of control Wednesday along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
Of the cardboard warming fire, firefighters do not cite people for these types of fires, they just let them know it’s illegal, said Kay McKellar, spokesperson for Chelan County Fire District 1 in Wenatchee.
The Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force, a group of city representatives from Chelan and Douglas counties, helped set up two severe weather shelters last December. This winter, they are only funding one and it should open in January.
Temperatures dropped to the 20s in the last week and snow is expected Christmas night. Last winter’s shelters opened on Dec. 1 and 19.
The Task Force voted Wednesday to fund the People’s Foundation to set up a shelter at the Gospel House in Wenatchee. The shelter will cost $58,200 to run through the winter.
The Task Force contracted with the People’s Foundation and the Women’s Resource Center on Oct. 7 to use the same buildings as last year for shelters but they were unable to use those spaces, he said.
Not having a space is the reason the Women’s Resource Center, which previously housed people at First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee, was not able to make it work this year, he said.
Gary Steele, who runs the People’s Foundation, said when he was looking for a possible shelter location, churches were very limited on the number of people they could bring in.
COVID-19 has made this a real difficult situation, he said. He added, “We want to be safe, but on the other hand, we want to have our doors open.”
Guests at the shelter will stay upstairs in a room at the Gospel House, each in their own tent, he said. Workers at the shelter will use a forehead thermometer to check new arrivals for COVID-19. Face masks will be required.
The plan is to open up no later than Jan. 1 and be open 12 hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., he said.