WENATCHEE — Low-income families or individuals with past-due rent are eligible for up to six months of rent assistance through a new Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council program.
Qualifying residents in Chelan and Douglas counties must have at least one month of rent unpaid or partially unpaid since March 13, 2020, and must earn a current income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, according to a Monday news release from the organization.
At least one member of the household must also meet one of these screening criteria:
- Previously homeless within the past five years. This includes experiences of couch surfing/double up
- Eviction history within the past three years
- Housing disrupted due to household member race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or religion
- At risk of severe illness as per CDC (65 or older, underlying condition)
- Disability of any household member. Includes a physical, developmental, mental or emotional impairment, including impairment caused by alcohol or drug abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or brain injury. A person with HIV/AIDS is considered disabled.
Priority for the program will be given to households with an income at or below 50% of the Area Median Income or those with one or more individuals who have been unemployed for 90 days before the application date, according to the release.
To apply, call the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council office at (509) 662-6156 to schedule an appointment and ask for “Rent Assistance.”
This program is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and several regional nonprofits, including Hand In Hand Immigration Services, Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE), and Children’s Home Society of Washington.
The effort is an extension of a program the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council began last year to serve residents needing housing assistance. From August to December the nonprofit awarded $1.26 million in assistance to 617 families or individuals, according to the release. That's an average of about $2,000 each.
"The need in our region is great, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this program again to support those who are struggling to pay rent,” Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Executive Director Alan Walker said in the news release.