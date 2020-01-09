WENATCHEE — Flavors borrowed from Asia, cooking techniques from Europe and served in Downtown Wenatchee — That’s what’s on the menu at Atlas Fare, a seafood-focused restaurant that opened last month.
Owners Jenny and Top Rojanasthien, who also run The Thai Restaurant, drew inspiration from their travels abroad when designing the "New American" menu.
“Jenny and I, we love to travel. We travel all the time and we’ve gotten to see some cool restaurants around the world,” Top said last month. “We think Wenatchee has that potential, there’s a lot of good energy around.”
The 78-seat restaurant is tucked in the back of the Metropolitan Building on North Wenatchee Avenue and Second Street. It's open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday through Saturday. At some point they’ll also introduce a Sunday brunch.
“Starting a second restaurant was always a part of our long-term vision, it was this space that catalyzed us and got us moving in that direction, probably sooner in life than we had thought we were going to,” Jenny said. “But we’re really excited to have both restaurants, which have really unique dining experiences.”
The Rojanasthiens first happened upon the location in 2017 when Jenny was touring available commercial space for her job as executive director for GWATA.
“We were touring locations downtown for coworking. So we were on the tour looking for coworking spaces and this space was available. I walked through the front door and said ‘This will be my restaurant.’ It was immediate,” she said.
A little over a year later, they began construction on the space, which needed a top-to-bottom revamp, Jenny said.
“This is a 1920s building and there was never a restaurant in here before, so we had to bring in a full commercial kitchen,” she said. “There were challenges along the way that took us a little bit longer.”
The Rojanasthiens hope Atlas Fare can become a gathering place for people visiting the convention center, staying at the Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel and attending shows at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, all of which are within a block.
“We’re really excited to be right next door to the Performing Arts Center and to support arts in the community, we’re sponsoring one of their series next year,” Jenny said. “We want to be a place where patrons who leave the PAC can still come grab a bite to eat after a show.”
Atlas Fare’s menu will have something for everyone, Jenny said.
“Our food is New American and that means you’re going to see dishes that you’re familiar with, they’re going to feel approachable, but it’s with cooking techniques and influences from Top’s vast career,” she said.
Top will also lead the 18-person staff as head chef of the restaurant, he said.
“We’re doing something that we don’t have yet in Wenatchee, especially with our emphasis on seafood,” he said. “There’s not many places for seafood and we have such good product in the Northwest. We want to showcase that.”