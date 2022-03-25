WATERVILLE — The state Attorney General is challenging a Douglas County Superior Court ruling that the 2021 capital gains tax violates the state Constitution.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked the state Supreme Court to review Judge Brian Huber’s March 1 decision to invalidate the tax.
“There’s a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs, and school construction," Ferguson said in a statement after Huber's ruling. "Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the people’s representatives in the Legislature.“
The Senate Bill 5096 took effect in January 2021 and levied a 7% tax on capital gains exceeding $250,000. The Freedom Foundation, a conservative advocacy group, filed a lawsuit against the state of Washington and the state Department of Revenue on behalf of state residents, including an East Wenatchee man.
Supporters called it a tax on the super wealthy that would raise $445 million each year for K-12 education. In a hearing in February, state attorneys described it as an excise tax, similar to taxes paid on the sale of real estate.
Opponents argued the capital gains tax was an income tax, which the state does not have.
In separate motions for summary judgment, plaintiffs and defendants in January asked Huber to issue a decision in the lawsuit. He ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on March 1, declaring the tax unconstitutional.
In his decision, Huber wrote that the bill was a tax on income, not an excise tax and, because it’s a tax on income, it can also be “properly characterized as a tax on property.” These two prongs don’t meet requirements of the state Constitution, he said.
“It violates the uniformity requirement by imposing a 7% tax on an individual’s long-term capital gains exceeding $250,000 but imposing zero tax on capital gains below that $250,000 threshold,” Huber wrote. “It violates the limitation requirement because the 7% tax exceeds the 1% maximum annual property tax rate of 1%.”
Huber formalized the decision Tuesday by signing the plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment. Ferguson filed a notice of appeal Friday in Superior Court.
