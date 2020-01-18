WENATCHEE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson returned to speak Saturday at Wenatchee’s ‘Women+s March’ event for the second year.
Cities across the country have held Women’s March events every January since President Donald Trump took office in 2017. Wenatchee held marches in 2017, 2019 and this year.
2020 brought a new venue for Wenatchee’s event, which is now styled ‘Women+s March’ to promote inclusivity, organizer Terry Sloan said Saturday.
The event was moved from Memorial Park to the Numerica Performing Arts Center due to the weather, Sloan said. They gathered in an auditorium to listen to Ferguson and other speakers discuss women’s rights, immigration and climate change issues. A roughly 1-mile march through downtown followed.
Ferguson returned to North Central Washington this year to again visit his college friend Derek Sheffield, a Leavenworth resident who teaches at Wenatchee Valley College. Sheffield read a poem at the event.
“So he happens to be in Leavenworth with his family and we’re lucky enough to have him again,” Sloan said.
Around 250 people attended this year, down from around 700 last year.
“I just know it’s the fourth year of a march and people get discouraged and people get worn down,” Sloan said. “That’s all the more reason to have an event, to energize people, because we can not give up.”
With it being an election year, Sloan’s unsure about what the national Women’s March organization has planned for next January, she said.
“I think we’re waiting to see how the election turns out,” she said.
If Trump wins reelection, Sloan plans to organize another local march. If someone else is president at that point, “then we’ll throw a party,” she said.