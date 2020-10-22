WENATCHEE — Local attorney Paula Arno Martinez has been appointed to the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees. She attended her first board meeting last Wednesday.
“I want to be more involved in local community issues and am passionate about working with students,” Arno Martinez said in a Thursday news release. “Knowing that the college is a Hispanic-Serving Institution, I wanted to lend my support.”
Dr. June Darling left the WVC board in September after serving for 10 years.
Arno Martinez co-founded the Arno Martinez Law Firm with her wife and fellow attorney Vanessa Arno Martinez. The firm focuses exclusively on immigration law. The Houston native has lived in Wenatchee for six years.
She previously served on the Diversity Council with the city of Wenatchee and was a commissioner for the Washington Commission of Hispanic Affairs. Arno Martinez also worked for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.