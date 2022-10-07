OLYMPIA — An audit of two fatal police shootings found local independent investigation teams complied with most state requirements during their investigations.
The state Auditor’s Office scrutinized the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigations into the deaths of Thomas Mathes III, who was killed in 2020 by Douglas County Deputy Nick English, and Ryan Bass, who was killed in 2020 by members of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department.
State law that took effect in 2019 requires independent investigation teams to comply with 48 standards for independence, transparency, communication and credibility.
The audit did not review whether the shootings were justified. Separately, Deputy English, Okanogan County deputies Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak detective Brian Bowling were cleared by their respective county prosecutors.
The auditor’s office released its review of the investigations Thursday morning.
Auditors found the SIU was out of compliance in three instances in its investigation of the Mathes shooting:
Investigators did not provide weekly public updates. The SIU told auditors that local media outlets requested not to receive press releases when there was no new information.
Investigators did not give Mathes’ family advanced notice of scheduled press releases. The SIU told auditors that Mathes’ family did not want to receive press releases when there was no new information.
Investigators assigned one, not two, community representatives to its investigation team. The SIU told auditors a manager with the Criminal Justice Training Commission misinformed them of the number of community representatives required by law.
Auditors were unable to determine if investigators assigned to the SIU had a work history free of serious misconduct and/or a pattern of sustained complaints, as well as a personal history free of “demonstrable bias or prejudice” against community members that may be affected by police use of force, the report said.
Auditors recommended the SIU ensure it provides updates each week as required and ensure it notifies family members of upcoming press releases or maintain documentation that families have declined to receive notifications.
In its investigation of the Bass shooting, the SIU was found out of compliance in one instance: they did not provide Bass’ family with advanced notice of press releases. The SIU told auditors that Bass’ family did not want to receive press releases when there was no new information, according to the report.
Auditors were unable to determine whether supervisors directed the three officers involved in the Bass shooting not to speak to each other about the case.
Auditors recommended the SIU ensure it provides updates each week as required and ensure it notifies family members of upcoming press releases or maintain documentation that families have declined to receive notifications, and that the SIU establish policies that prohibit involved officers from discussing use of force cases with each other until they've provided statements to the SIU.
Auditors recommend the Criminal Justice Training Commission clarify rules governing independent investigations:
Update its best practices for homicide investigations each year and consider current leading practices.
Amend a state law to allow exceptions for required notifications for press releases if families request not to be notified.
Provide guidance to independent investigation team leadership on how to ensure investigators' backgrounds are free from misconduct or other dishonorable behavior that could jeopardize their objectivity.
