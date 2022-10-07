OLYMPIA — An audit of two fatal police shootings found local independent investigation teams complied with most state requirements during their investigations.

The state Auditor’s Office scrutinized the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigations into the deaths of Thomas Mathes III, who was killed in 2020 by Douglas County Deputy Nick English, and Ryan Bass, who was killed in 2020 by members of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department.

Download PDF Thomas Mathes III
Download PDF Ryan Bass


Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

