WENATCHEE — Methow Valley singer Ken Bevis will present “Songs of Nature” at Thursday’s Audubon Social at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.
The event is open to the public. The family friendly social starts at 7 p.m., the second year for the event that is co-sponsored by NCW Audubon and the Cascades Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. In addition to the music, attendees can expect good conversation and excellent cookies.
Bevis, who is a wildlife biologist for the Department of Natural Resources, has been songwriting and performing for more than 40 years. He recently released his second album. Thursday’s concert will include his original songs feature woodpeckers, bears, salmon, bull trout, bees, bugs and other wildlife in the region. He writes memorable music designed to make the listener think and laugh. He will be joined by Omak guitarist Keith Kistler, who is also a member of the CCFEG.