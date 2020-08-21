LEAVENWORTH — A hiker who died at Colchuck Lake was identified as a 70-year-old Spokane resident.
Thomas E. Bowman was camped at the popular lake with a group Wednesday when he suffered an apparent heart attack, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris confirmed on Friday that Bowman died of a heart attack.
Bowman stepped away from the campsite and was later found unresponsive. A doctor and firefighter who were in the area, but not with the group, performed CPR before the doctor pronounced him dead, Magnussen said.
Hikers at the lake activated a satellite device and notified the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office about 6:30 p.m. Bowman was airlifted from the lake.