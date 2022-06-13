WENATCHEE — The man shot and killed June 4 by Wenatchee police officers has been identified as 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford of California.
His identity, along with those of the officers involved in his death, was released Monday by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
Four officers were involved in the shooting: Cpl. Seth Buhler and officers Jeff Ward, Stephanie Valencia and Andrew Wilson. They were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, a standard policy.
Authorities have not disclosed how many of the four officers fired at Rutherford.
Police were called at 3:45 p.m. to the area for a report of a burglary in progress at a home on the 400 block of Castle View Place. Rutherford, who authorities say matched the description of the burglary suspect, was confronted by police on the 200 block of South Western Avenue.
Rutherford was allegedly armed with a knife and police used two, unspecified types of non-lethal weapons before opening fire at about 4:16 p.m., according to the special investigation unit.
“They contacted him because he matched the description from the burglary victim,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld in an interview Monday afternoon. He added that the burglary remains under investigation.
Rutherford was a resident of Jackson, California, a small town about an hour southeast of Sacramento. Investigators don’t know why he was in Wenatchee.
“I don’t have the information on what led him to be here,” Reinfeld said. “That is part of what the investigation unit is looking into.”
The fatal police shooting was the second in less than a month and the seventh in the Wenatchee Valley since 2013.
- June 4, 2022: Zachary C. Rutherford, 32, shot and killed. Wenatchee police officers Cpl. Seth Buhler and officers Jeff Ward, Stephanie Valencia and Andrew Wilson were involved in the shooting.
- May 7, 2022: Alexander James White, 36, shot and killed. Wenatchee police officers Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain discharged their firearms in the shooting.
- April 21, 2020: Thomas Mathes III, 29, shot and killed by Douglas County Deputy Nick English. English was cleared of wrongdoing.
- July 27, 2017: Matthew Folden, 31, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Albert Gonzalez. Gonzalez was cleared of wrongdoing.
- Sept. 3, 2016: Cameron Ayers, 25, shot and killed by East Wenatchee police Officer Kaiti Wilkins. Wilkins did not face criminal charges, but was dismissed from the department.
- Dec. 12, 2013: Robert Jeffery Hill, 43, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Scott Reiber. Reiber was cleared of wrongdoing.
- Oct. 5, 2013: Jeffery Sutherland, 24, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Justin Kissel. Kissel was cleared of wrongdoing.