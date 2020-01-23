WENATCHEE — A woman was attacked by four dogs around noon Thursday and suffered severe injuries to her hand and ear, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society said.
The attack occurred up No. 2 Canyon in Wenatchee, the Humane Society said, and the woman required treatment for her injuries. Her husband reported to Animal Care and Control that the dogs had repeatedly bitten her all over her body.
The Humane Society said the owner was present and drove away with the dogs, reportedly two Rottweiler-types and two mixed-breeds, in an older maroon Subaru station wagon.
An Animal Care and Control officer was patrolling the area to find the dogs and the vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Animal Care and Control at 662-9577, option 1.