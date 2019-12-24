WENATCHEE — Downtown Wenatchee’s recreation scene is about to get a touch more medieval.
An ax-throwing establishment called Axe Bliss is under construction on Columbia Street. It's scheduled to open in February, owner Amy Groth of Malaga said Thursday.
Ax throwing has become increasingly popular across the U.S., Groth said. Many venues also offer food and drinks, but hers will operate like a batting cage — focused on the activity.
“I’m really excited to bring this to the area,” she said. “I think it’s going to be very fun for everyone.”
Axe Bliss' 5,000 square feet of real estate will be divided into seven lanes — Each is 22 feet long and encased by chain-link fence, Groth said. Five of the lanes have two wooden targets and two are singles with one target.
The facility is being built to conform with specifications of the World Axe Throwing League, Groth said. That'll allow her to host ax-throwing leagues, similar to bowling leagues.
Participants will need to go over safety rules before they can throw, Groth said. She’ll also employ "ax coaches" to teach beginners.
“Everything is focused, besides having fun, around safety,” she said. “Safety is high up on the list.”
Groth first discovered ax throwing on a trip to Victoria, British Columbia, in 2018.
“It was so much fun, I mean so much fun,” she said. “I just kept thinking about it and talking about it. Eventually I said ‘I want to open one.’”