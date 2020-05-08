EAST WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old East Wenatchee resident is accused of abusing a 5-week-old baby, who was hospitalized with injuries including a fractured skull and broken ribs.
Tyler Vance Metcalfe was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault of a child. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail, where he remains on $500,000 bail.
The baby was initially transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee on March 29 and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a notice of arrest filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court.
Metcalfe told investigators the child’s 20-month-old sister had pushed him off the couch or bed, Douglas County sheriff’s Detective Ramon Bravo wrote in the notice of arrest. However, doctors who examined the boy said his injuries were inconsistent with that story.
The boy’s other injuries included bleeding on the brain and retinal hemorrhages, Bravo wrote. His condition Friday was not immediately available.