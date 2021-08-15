WENATCHEE — The parade of cars passed from booth to booth, collecting school supplies and connecting, however briefly, with a range of community groups.
Serve Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Valley Community Health partnered to bring a drive-thru back-to-school event to the Town Toyota Center on Saturday.
The event was free for families and completely supported by donations. Each student received a box with a backpack, clothes and school supplies.
“So from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. we will bring through 478 families. That’s the goal,” Serve Wenatchee Valley Executive Director Thom Nees said on a hot, smoky Saturday morning at the event.
And each box is tailored to individual students.
“When they registered they let us know their children’s sizes and their grade in school. … So we’ve built the box specifically for the kids,” Nees said. “When they come to pick it up they have a ticket, we mailed them their ticket, so we have volunteers that will match it up. It works pretty cool.”
Serve Wenatchee Valley and CVCH have each held back-to-school events previously, but decided last year to bring them together into a single effort.
“Both CVCH and Serve Wenatchee have done more fair-oriented back-to-school events and we’ve done them separately,” Nees said. “Last year we were inundated with COVID and this year we could see that we would have to do it this way again.”
Pandemic permitting, they’d like to bring back the more casual fair style, rather than the drive-thru, Nees said.
“I think both of us would like to do a fair again because you get that interaction and it works so much better,” he said. “But this is what we have and this is what we could accommodate and facilitate this year.”
This year’s event did expand to include more than a dozen vendors, including the Chelan-Douglas Health District and local high schools.
“We have sponsors over here that are able to give out materials and interact with folks as they go through,” Nees said. “It’s really good to get important resource materials to the families that are here.”
The back-to-school event is another notch on the "only-in-a-pandemic belt" for the Town Toyota Center, which has also hosted COVID-19 testing, the mass vaccination site and a massive food pantry.
“For the last year, this place has not been able to function as it was designed to function,” Nees said. “But they have adapted to make this available to serve the community and this is one expression of that. The Town Toyota Center has done just an incredible job of serving our community and we’re grateful for their partnership.”