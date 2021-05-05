EAST WENATCHEE — It was not your typical Wednesday morning in the Eastmont School District. For Eastmont High School, Eastmont Junior High School and Clovis Point and Sterling Intermediate schools, things were pretty busy on Wednesday morning as those schools welcomed back students full-time for the first time in more than a year.
“It was a good day. I really enjoyed seeing the students and staff with positive smiles behind their masks. It was a really positive vibe. Kids handled the entry really well. This is more students than we are used to with the attestation process and all that, but it went well,” Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Secondary Education Matt Charlton.
Eastmont Elementary students have been back to full-time since April 28. Eastmont middle school and high school students have been on a hybrid learning schedule since January.
Charlton said he walked through each of the secondary schools. He said each building was humming along with students spaced out a minimum of 3-feet apart.
“I got to stay and watch three lunches. I was really curious how that was going to work with more kids. Our staff and administrators did a really good job of spreading them throughout the buildings and outside,” Charlton said.
At Eastmont Junior High School, Principal David Woods said there are some logistics to work out but otherwise students and teachers are very excited to be back full-time.
With the hybrid schedule, Eastmont Junior High has around 350 students on campus at any one time. On Wednesday, that number swelled close to 900. That made the pick up and drop off a little hectic.
“We have some ideas to make it smoother. It was not bad at all. A lot of parents dropped off. I would say more than in a normal year, which is what we have been asking. We didn’t have anyone extremely late or anything like that, so it went pretty well,” Woods said.
Students were split into three lunches, something Woods said they’ve never done before.
“Lunch was probably my number one concern. How would we find the room? They had to be 6 feet, of course. We were able to do that,” Woods said. “There are few things to tweak here and there, but overall we kept them safe and everyone got to eat.”
Principal Amy Dorey at Clovis Point Intermediate School said the first day with all the students back full-time has been “fabulous.”
“The energy of the building is back to where it was before, having the kids in class, sitting next to different people, and lunch. There are a few kinks to work out, but overall the kids have been so respectful,” Dorey said. “The kids are telling me this feels like the first day all over again.”
On a normal day during hybrid learning, Clovis Point would have 330 students on campus. On Wednesday, that number grew to 660.
“The drop off/pick-up area is a little more crowded than the past because we’ve doubled our kiddos,” she said.
Dorey said her staff has done good job training the students where to walk, where to stand. There are paw prints all over. There is tape on the ground to remind students of the 6-feet social distancing.
Lunch was fantastic, she said.
“They come down spaced apart, class by class. They get their brown bag lunch. They get their choice to eat lunch inside or outside, as long as they were 6-feet apart. They could participate in activities or stay on the grass and talk to friends,” Dorey said. “It went really smooth. There are some kinks and timing to work out, but that is an easy fix.”
Transportation went well on Wednesday, Charlton said. Eastmont had asked parents to drive students to and from school if possible due to a bus driver shortage. Charlton said that many elementary and secondary parents are transporting students.
“It really has helped. The secondary students that needed the buses came in, “Charlton said. “The best thing is I did not receive any calls. If it had not gone well, I would have heard about it.”
Charlton is part of the Phasing Committee of teachers, paraeducators and administrators who have been meeting since last July. He said the committee has tried to think of every variable and every plan it needed to have in place.
“There will be adjustments, but on the whole, it went really well,” he said of the return of secondary students to full-time status on Wednesday. “I try to ask not just principals, but also para-educators, lunch room staff, custodians. What are those areas we need to improve upon? Everyone was really feeling good about our day.”