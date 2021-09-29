LAKE WENATCHEE — There are those who hike for casual enjoyment, those who bag peaks and then a certain few — like myself — who don’t quite know what they have gotten themselves into until they're on top of a mountain looking down.
I started a 5-day turned 4-day backpacking loop in the Glacier Peak Wilderness at the Phelps Creek Trailhead on Sept. 2.
The goal was to see as much nature as I could within a 50 mile range, stopping at Spider Meadow, Lyman Lake, Image Lake and High Pass before ending at Little Giant Trailhead.
I choose to shoot photos using 35mm color film for the sake of creativity.
The first bit of my journey started before sunup on a Forest Service road north of Lake Wenatchee. My route’s beginning and end point were separated by five miles of road.
A couple friendly hikers who were headed to Carne Mountain gave me a ride the last couple miles to the Phelps Creek trailhead.
I hiked over Spider Gap, a glacier on a steep pass, to get to Lyman Lake.
The views while climbing the gap are of course breathtaking, literally and figuratively.
The trip was my first long journey on a new pair of hiking shoes. Feet, I apologize for what I put you through.
The bright turquoise green of Upper Lyman Lake could be seen as I crested over Spider Gap.
Day one concluded with me hobbling to find camp near the lake before sunset. I naively thought the hardest part of my trip was completed.
The next day’s route to Image Lake started uphill, taking me straight through Cloudy Pass, a colorful meadow with wide and open views of the surrounding mountains.
I met a few backpackers who looked turned-around and subsequently became turned-around for a few minutes as well. Not all signs point the correct direction.
Hilly meadows greeted me as I hiked onward to Image Lake. Glacier Peak was visible from the lake trail, dwarfing all surrounding mountains.
I took an evening walk up to the Miners Ridge fire lookout after making camp, and had the tower all to myself. Not bad.
The reflection of Glacier Peak could be seen on Image Lake as I walked back down to camp. Not bad at all.
Ascending from Buck Pass to High Pass was tiring and stunning. The trail whittled down to a dusty scribble in sections.
Parts of the mountainside path were nearly as vertical as the steep declines below.
A trail of footprints dug into roots led the way up. I climbed on my hands and knees.
Camping at the pass was windy. I could hear large chunks of ice falling off of the nearby mountains throughout the night.
The solitude of being 7,000 feet up was spooky, but I’d do it again.
Dropping into the Napeequa River valley on day four began with trail finding. I’m using the word “trail” loosely.
The over 2,000 feet descent was slippery and steep.
I lost the trail for about a quarter mile in tall grass, but navigating the valley floor was still fairly easy.
After stumbling about a mile through shrubs it got steep again. Way steep. About two and half hours of on-and-off crawling ensued.
Little Giant Pass and its crumbly excuse of a trail makes Aasgard Pass feel wimpy.
Once my weary knees made it to the pass I was greeted by one of the most unique views I have seen in the North Cascades.
The Napeequa River, seen from above, looks as though its vibrant blue snakes through the valley as steep mountains hug meadows below.
I chatted with a Forest Service trail maintenance worker on my descent. They told me only a “special kind” of person chooses to go up Little Giant.
I agreed, noting my current physical exhaustion.
Summiting the lung-sucking Little Giant Pass is a saga of uphill suffering for all, but that’s part of what makes the Napeequa River Valley unique. It’s truly out there, in the wild.