WENATCHEE — A 47-year-old man is being held on $500,000 bail after he allegedly pulled a gun on a 35-year-old man at a Wenatchee home.
Police say Scott Anthony Glass on Tuesday went to the home to retrieve a car he owned, and after he was told he could get the car but not enter the home, aimed a pistol at the alleged victim as he exited the home’s garage, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The 35-year-old alleged victim described the gun as an Intratec 9. Commonly referred to as a Tec 9, the a semi-automatic 9mm pistol is often associated with a high capacity magazine inserted in front of the trigger housing.
A struggle ensued between the two men and the 35-year-old was able to release the magazine from the gun, the affidavit said. The alleged victim got the gun away from Glass and police arrived shortly after.
Officers searched Glass and found a set of brass knuckles and a folding knife.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles).
Glass made a preliminary appearance Wednesday in superior court where bail was set at $500,000. The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office has until 5 p.m. Friday to file charges.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Glass in June was released from custody in June after more than a decade in prison for attempting to elude police while in possession of a stolen firearm, methamphetamine and stolen property, as well as forgery.