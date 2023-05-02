WENATCHEE — A Chelan County judge during a special hearing set bail at $2 million for each the two inmates who police say attempted to kill a corrections deputy Monday morning.
The courtroom Tuesday was packed and included more than half a dozen uniformed officers from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and the Wenatchee Police Department.
Police say inmates Benito Eduardo Licea, 24, and Javier "Puppet" Valdez, 28, attacked corrections officer Jesus Olivera and stabbed him with a "shank," according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Licea and Valdez were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by a prisoner.
Judge Travis Brandt set individual bails at $2 million for Licea and Valdez. The hearing was held at 1 p.m. — three hours ahead of Tuesday's other preliminary appearances — to allow authorities to transport them to a state prison, said Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.
Chelan County jail director Chris Sharp said that they're shocked by the situation.
"We have never had anything like this happen in our facility before," he said. "It was obviously a targeted attack on one of our staff members, so we're just dealing with the process of going through the necessary court actions. We'll go on and make sure our guys are taken care of."
Police say Olivera's nose and face were red and his bottom lip was split, among other injuries.
"He had a laceration behind his left ear and another on the left side of his neck, just below the hairline," Wenatchee police Det. Caleb Aumell wrote in the affidavit. "He had another laceration on the top of his head. He also had a laceration on his right hand and what appeared to be a puncture wound on his right wrist."
Surveillance video shows that Licea and Valdez struck Olivera multiple times and Valdez "made stab motions with his hand as if a weapon was in his right hand," court documents said.
Another corrections officer reportedly fired a taser toward Valdez during the incident.
A weapon was located on Licea's left sock during a search after the incident described as a "'shank' style weapon that had white cloth covering the handle and a screw sticking out of it," court documents said.
Another shank — described as a "black cloth handle with a screw sticking perpendicular from the handle" — was also found in the toilet located in Valdez's cell, court documents said.
On April 27, Olivera gave Licea an infraction for failing to lockdown, which would have removed Licea from his cell block and placed him in segregation, according to court documents. Police said that Licea and Valdez planned their attack on Olivera beforehand with the intent to kill Olivera.
Licea was being held at the jail on charges connected to the April 2022 death of 21-year-old David Lomeli Vasquez. Licea and co-defendant Andrew Francis Morrow are each charged in Superior Court with second-degree murder and drive-by shooting. Licea is also charged with residential burglary, while Morrow is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Valdez was being held at the jail on charges connected to the August 2022 death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Valdez and co-defendant Markheil "Biggie" Ford are charged in Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone