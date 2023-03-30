WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth area man who was shot at by police during a standoff earlier this week told a Chelan County Superior Court judge Thursday he feels "targeted" and declined to sign court documents during a preliminary hearing.
Abel Damon Wilkes, a 47-year-old, made his first appearance in court after he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault Wednesday. Judge Travis Brandt set bail at $250,000.
Wilkes was the subject of an 18-hour standoff with law enforcement at his Chumstick Highway home that began Tuesday morning after Wilkes reportedly aimed a gun at his property owner.
One member of the East Cascade SWAT Team fired a round at Wilkes Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the Central Basin Investigative Team, an outside police agency investigating the shooting. It's not yet clear whether Wilkes fired at police.
Chelan County deputy prosecutor Lee O'Brien at the hearing made note of the large police response that conducted the arrest. O'Brien did not make mention of the shooting.
Wilkes did not sign court documents, including a no-contact order, order to surrender weapons, and protection order filed against, him as he wished to have the proceedings explained to him by the attorney appointed to represent him in this case.
Wilkes said he feels "targeted" and also expressed his wish to be represented by an attorney outside of the Chelan County Counsel of Defense because he felt there could be a conflict of interest. It's not clear why Wilkes believes he was targeted.
Prosecutors must filed charges against Wilkes by Monday or release him from custody. Wilkes is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Chelan County deputies at about 7 a.m. Tuesday were dispatched to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway where Wilkes was reportedly firing guns at his home, according to a Wednesday news release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify if the shots were fired inside or outside the home.
The property owner, John Loomis, 71, told Cpl. Randy Lake Tuesday morning that he and Wilkes were speaking on the back porch of Wilkes' trailer when Wilkes stopped, walked away, picked up a semi-automatic rifle and pointed it at Loomis, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators say Loomis walked away after being told to leave and returned to his residence and called police. Loomis is the owner and lives on the property while Wilkes lives in a trailer at the location.
Lake interviewed Loomis at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office substation in Leavenworth. Loomis told Lake that he stored several firearms — one or two shotguns, rifles and a pistol — at Wilkes trailer for safekeeping, the affidavit said.
Lake said in the affidavit that he is familiar with Wilkes and "believes he suffers from a mental health illness."
RiverCom911 has records of another three calls regarding Wilkes: two related to gunfire and another regarding the song "Baby Shark" played at loud volume.
During the investigation this week, Loomis told investigators that Wilkes behavior is becoming "increasingly concerning and unreasonable," and expressed concern that his actions have been "erratic," according to affidavit.
The Eastern Cascades SWAT Team — made up of deputies from the sheriff's offices of Chelan and Douglas Counties, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officers — responded to the call and arrived at about 10:30 a.m., according to the news release.
SWAT Team members made "visual and verbal contact" with Wilkes and he "was told he was under arrest and to exit the trailer. (Wilkes) refused all commands and barricaded himself inside the trailer," the affidavit said.
Sometime during the standoff, a SWAT team member discharged their duty weapon toward Wilkes, according to the release.
Law enforcement said there is evidence that Wilkes discharged a firearm but did not make clear whether Wilkes shot at police. In the probable cause affidavit, Det. Sgt. Brian Lewis said they located many "fired rifle casings on the ground at the rear of Wilkes' trailer."
Wilkes continued to resist arrest "after the gunfire" by barricading his residence "against the efforts of the officers," the news release said. It’s not clear what time the gunfire occurred. The probable cause affidavit does not include details of officer gunfire.
The shooting is being investigated by the Central Basin Investigative Team due to the use of “potentially deadly force,” the release said.
Capt. Mike Williams of the Moses Lake Police Department said Thursday morning that Wilkes made "verbal contact" shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning with the officers on the scene.
"Wilkes climbed up from the crawl space under the house and surrendered to the officers without incident," Williams said. Williams is part of the Central Basin Investigative Team.
The team is made up of law enforcement agencies from Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.