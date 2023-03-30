WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth area man who was shot at by police during a standoff earlier this week told a Chelan County Superior Court judge Thursday he feels "targeted" and declined to sign court documents during a preliminary hearing.

Abel Damon Wilkes, a 47-year-old, made his first appearance in court after he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault Wednesday. Judge Travis Brandt set bail at $250,000.

