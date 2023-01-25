WATERVILLE — Bail was set at $3 million in the case of the Badger Mountain homicide where a 27-year-old man allegedly killed a woman and shot at two witnesses.
The alleged shooter, Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee made a preliminary appearance Wednesday morning in Douglas County Superior Court.
Potter did not answer when asked for his name and his address at the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Monday but was delayed twice.
Judge Brian Huber set bail at $3 million per the recommendation of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. If Potter is unable to post bail, his next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. If he does, the hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Potter was arrested Saturday in the Badger Mountain Road area on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives believe Potter shot to death Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road.
Potter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
